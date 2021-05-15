New Hire Alert - i have a big pupdate for all of you.

effective immediately, Una has agreed to take on the difficult role of Chief Barketing Officer at More Than Clay Co.

as CBO, Una will take on many important responsibilities within the company including afternoon snoozes, accepting belly rubs, and eating everything in sight. you should expect to see more of her soon as she grows into her role and we announce new products.

prior to joining More Than Clay Co Una spent the last 7 months as a pup perfecting her barketing skills. i could not be more excited for her to officially join the team and provide more awesome products for all of you. 🐶