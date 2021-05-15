Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jorge Castillo

Logo Yummy Donuts

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo
  • Save
Logo Yummy Donuts graphic design flat art minimal logo illustration vector typography design branding
Download color palette

Hello, y'all!

I present the final logo created for my friends from: Yummy Donuts. The concept is simple, a donut with a tongue that conveys how delicious these donuts are.

LMK your comments guys! Thanks!

Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo

More by Jorge Castillo

View profile
    • Like