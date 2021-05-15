Sutter Swill Beer

Trending designs to inspire you
A fun little branding project for a small home brewing company starting up, Sutter Swill.
The client is a police officer with a sense of humor and passion for brewing. (“Swill” is another name for the slop that pigs eat. Pigs. He’s a cop. Get it? Sense of humor.)
Thanks for checking it out!