Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Calavitta

Sutter Swill Beer

David Calavitta
David Calavitta
Hire Me
  • Save
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Sutter Swill Beer logo design beer branding beer art branding system logo brand design branding
Download color palette
  1. Sutter Swill 1.jpg
  2. Sutter Swill 2.jpg
  3. Sutter Swill 3.jpg
  4. Sutter Swill 4.jpg
  5. Sutter Swill 7.jpg
  6. Sutter Swill 5.jpg
  7. Sutter Swill 6_a.jpg

A fun little branding project for a small home brewing company starting up, Sutter Swill.

The client is a police officer with a sense of humor and passion for brewing. (“Swill” is another name for the slop that pigs eat. Pigs. He’s a cop. Get it? Sense of humor.)

Thanks for checking it out!

David Calavitta
David Calavitta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Calavitta

View profile
    • Like