We've Got a Baby Bean Brewing

We're expecting our second little one this summer and I wanted to do something sweet to commemorate the event.
My daughter contributed doodles of elaborate cafe creations and what she imagines her little brother looks like inside my belly. They became the pattern in the background. We're all very excited! :)