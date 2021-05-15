Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We've Got a Baby Bean Brewing

We've Got a Baby Bean Brewing texture pattern illustration baby announcement baby coffee latte art latte coffee cup
We're expecting our second little one this summer and I wanted to do something sweet to commemorate the event.

My daughter contributed doodles of elaborate cafe creations and what she imagines her little brother looks like inside my belly. They became the pattern in the background. We're all very excited! :)

