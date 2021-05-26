Hoop Development: Handball

Trending designs to inspire you
This project is for Steve Johnson, a basketball coach who wanted set up his own business aiming to encourage skills growth among teens. Steve wanted a logo that was graphic and striking enough that teens would like to wear it.
Click here to see the rest of the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119465519/Hoop-Development