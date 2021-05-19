Rick Byrne

Hoop Development: Swoosh

Rick Byrne
Rick Byrne
Hire Me
  • Save
Hoop Development: Swoosh lines hoop identity player texture ball basketball sports brand logo
Hoop Development: Swoosh lines hoop identity player texture ball basketball sports brand logo
Hoop Development: Swoosh lines hoop identity player texture ball basketball sports brand logo
Hoop Development: Swoosh lines hoop identity player texture ball basketball sports brand logo
Hoop Development: Swoosh lines hoop identity player texture ball basketball sports brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Hoop_Dev_Portfolio-05.jpg
  2. Hoop_Dev_InSitu_Swoosh.jpg
  3. Hoop_Dev_Portfolio_Swoosh_side_by_side.jpg
  4. Hoop_Dev_Portfolio_Swoosh_constr.jpg
  5. Hoop_Dev_1600_Swoosh.jpg

This project is for Steve Johnson, a basketball coach who wanted set up his own business aiming to encourage skills growth among teens. Steve wanted a logo that was graphic and striking enough that teens would like to wear it.

Click here to see the rest of the project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119465519/Hoop-Development

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Rick Byrne
Rick Byrne
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rick Byrne

View profile
    • Like