Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AVAV is an expression that is used mostly in the Prizren region 📍
.
You usually use avav when you find something very exciting “AVAAAAAVV” 🤩 very unbelievable “AAAV AV”🙄 unexpected “AV AV”😱or when you hear a gossip “AVAVAVAVAV”🤭
Check our full series of animated words in Kosovar & Albanian
Instagram | Behance