Avava

AVAV is an expression that is used mostly in the Prizren region 📍
You usually use avav when you find something very exciting “AVAAAAAVV” 🤩 very unbelievable “AAAV AV”🙄 unexpected “AV AV”😱or when you hear a gossip “AVAVAVAVAV”🤭

Check our full series of animated words in Kosovar & Albanian

Instagram | Behance

