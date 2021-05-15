AVAV is an expression that is used mostly in the Prizren region 📍

.

You usually use avav when you find something very exciting “AVAAAAAVV” 🤩 very unbelievable “AAAV AV”🙄 unexpected “AV AV”😱or when you hear a gossip “AVAVAVAVAV”🤭

Check our full series of animated words in Kosovar & Albanian

Instagram | Behance