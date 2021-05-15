Ruby Rose - Character Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Designing in laptop is not comfortable as I do in my PC. It took me more that 3 hours to make this whole character design.
The thing that I most struggle with it is choosing the colors. I spent half the time in choosing the them and kept change until I get the correct match.
I don't know if it's a good design behavior to keep jumping around and changing colors more often that it costing more timing.
If you have any tips, you can share with me.