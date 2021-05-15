Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flora Sensi

Ruby Rose - Character Design

Flora Sensi
Flora Sensi
  • Save
Ruby Rose - Character Design character design inkscape game design illustration flat minimal design vector
Download color palette

Designing in laptop is not comfortable as I do in my PC. It took me more that 3 hours to make this whole character design.

The thing that I most struggle with it is choosing the colors. I spent half the time in choosing the them and kept change until I get the correct match.

I don't know if it's a good design behavior to keep jumping around and changing colors more often that it costing more timing.

If you have any tips, you can share with me.

Flora Sensi
Flora Sensi

More by Flora Sensi

View profile
    • Like