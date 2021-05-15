Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer

Proppy - Editor

date 2021-05-15
Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
Proppy - Editor create formatting cover text freelancer blocks custom builder proposal document writing editor website wysiwyg branding clean ui ux
Proppy is a tool for freelancers to create and manage project proposals/quotes. Editors can customize the proposal with a cover and a logo. They can also import bits from other proposals. Speedy!

Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
Barbara Marcantonio | Product Designer
