Mindset - A fitness app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A responsive web app I designed to motivate people into an exercise routine that suits their level, schedule, and interests.
More on my portfolio:
https://zeynepcitaci.squarespace.com/
Let's connect:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zeynep-citaci/
For new projects:
zeynepcitaci@gmail.com