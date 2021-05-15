SOCKS WITH THE SENSE Challenge DAY# 3

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribble!
Welcome to my 3d work which is incredible and meaningful! Firstly I found such effect on YouTube but with another object such a car. I decided to create something outstanding and interesting but not duplicate and copy previous work.
I came to Behance and saw amazing socks. As a result I created this work! How do you like it?
Look forward to seeing your feedbacks such as likes and comments! 😍❤️💕👇🏻