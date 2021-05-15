Viktoriia

SOCKS WITH THE SENSE Challenge DAY# 3

SOCKS WITH THE SENSE Challenge DAY# 3 website ui illustration art creative design creative creativity newdesign new illustrator design typographic typogaphy typo illustration illus
Welcome to my 3d work which is incredible and meaningful! Firstly I found such effect on YouTube but with another object such a car. I decided to create something outstanding and interesting but not duplicate and copy previous work.

I came to Behance and saw amazing socks. As a result I created this work! How do you like it?

Look forward to seeing your feedbacks such as likes and comments! 😍❤️💕👇🏻

