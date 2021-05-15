Flora Sensi

Blooming Heart - Vector Design

Flora Sensi
Flora Sensi
  • Save
Blooming Heart - Vector Design inkscape flat minimal illustration design vector
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble ! Posting my work for the the first time here. I know that this is not the perfect piece but I had more fun while making this and also looking forward to develop my skillset.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Flora Sensi
Flora Sensi

More by Flora Sensi

View profile
    • Like