Axe black 3D Product

Axe black 3D Product perfume fashion octane design advertising 3d product design 3d modeling cinema4d
Axe black body spray deodorant

Modeling,UV and texture by Sajadjafari in Maxon cinema4d

Light,shader and render by Iliya Ershami in octane render engine

Softwares:
⚫Cinema4d
⚫Octane
⚫Illustrator
⚫Photoshop
See speedart timelaps on Youtube:https://youtu.be/8PepEY-YJTA

