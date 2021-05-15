Axe black 3D Product

Axe black body spray deodorant

Modeling,UV and texture by Sajadjafari in Maxon cinema4d

Light,shader and render by Iliya Ershami in octane render engine

Softwares:

⚫Cinema4d

⚫Octane

⚫Illustrator

⚫Photoshop

See speedart timelaps on Youtube:https://youtu.be/8PepEY-YJTA