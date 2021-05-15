Axe black 3D Product

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Axe black body spray deodorant
Modeling,UV and texture by Sajadjafari in Maxon cinema4d
Light,shader and render by Iliya Ershami in octane render engine
Softwares:
⚫Cinema4d
⚫Octane
⚫Illustrator
⚫Photoshop
See speedart timelaps on Youtube:https://youtu.be/8PepEY-YJTA