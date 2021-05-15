Inside of Motion

Stylized Lettering in After Effects

Inside of Motion
Inside of Motion
  • Save
Stylized Lettering in After Effects tutorial script lettering 3d effect font typography lettering stylized motion graphics insideofmotion colorful design after effects tutorial
Download color palette

This is the final result of the tutorial!

Check out the tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3aJn2HmcSM

Any suggestions and questions are welcome, so feel free to comment!

Inside of Motion
Inside of Motion

More by Inside of Motion

View profile
    • Like