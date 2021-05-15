Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App design for assistant nurses

App design for assistant nurses uidesign uxdesign ehealth mhealth
A UX/UI design project of an app for assistant nurses that facilitates when moving or repositioning care recipients. For full case study -> https://www.juliawallen.com/project/fh-two

Posted on May 15, 2021
