B2C Product Page – Centro Automotriz

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A homepage meant to convey an air of trust, and professionalism.
I took inspiration from the American Black brand's colors since they are recognized in Latam and the USA for offering premium quality brakes.