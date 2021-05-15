Meghan Kinsherf

Personal Logo minimal vector branding logo design
As a personal project, I wanted to play around with creating a logo for my own personal brand. I love the beach, water, penguins, and the color blue. My design style is playful and colorful which led me to creating a logo that included all of the qualities I value in my designs.

Posted on May 15, 2021
