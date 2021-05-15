Personal Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a personal project, I wanted to play around with creating a logo for my own personal brand. I love the beach, water, penguins, and the color blue. My design style is playful and colorful which led me to creating a logo that included all of the qualities I value in my designs.