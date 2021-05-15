Bonobonana label

A "Bonobonana" banana company logo and it's label.

During this April I had a challenge to make an ape related logo every day. And it's over. Now, I've been remaking some concepts I've made.

I am a banana label collector. So, this was a really fun time I spent on this one. And that was a perfect combination for me, cuz I love bananas itself, banana labels, apes and creating interesting logos.