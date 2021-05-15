Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Restaurant Flowchart

Restaurant Flowchart
In my sketching and interactive design class, we were tasked with creating a flowchart for our process when choosing a restaurant. Another aspect we had to incorporate was how a person with muscular dystrophy may take different steps in their process of choosing a restaurant. To communicate this clearly, I created a flowchart using my own process and added different colored annotations for Craig's (an individual with muscular dystrophy) process in choosing. I then sketched icons to help communicate the message and make the flowchart more visually engaging.

Posted on May 15, 2021
