Restaurant Flowchart

In my sketching and interactive design class, we were tasked with creating a flowchart for our process when choosing a restaurant. Another aspect we had to incorporate was how a person with muscular dystrophy may take different steps in their process of choosing a restaurant. To communicate this clearly, I created a flowchart using my own process and added different colored annotations for Craig's (an individual with muscular dystrophy) process in choosing. I then sketched icons to help communicate the message and make the flowchart more visually engaging.