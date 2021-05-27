Google Cloud Healthcare - Insights

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing the Cloud Driven Hospital of Tomorrow.
A Collaboration with Google
Visit the site:
https://showcase.withgoogle.com/healthcare-security/
Credits:
CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Steffen Christiansen
SENIOR DESIGNER
Martin Ehrlich
3D DESIGN
Mike Lamont
MOTION
Charlotte Lucas
PRODUCTION
Shannon Kennedy
CREATIVE DEV
Jérémie Boulay
DEV
Wenchen Li
Bill Chen
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Peter Altamirano
SENIOR STRATEGIST
Ryan Johansen
SR. ART DIRECTOR
Serene Wong