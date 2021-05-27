Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Steffen Christiansen
Jam3

Google Cloud Healthcare - Insights

Steffen Christiansen
Jam3
Steffen Christiansen for Jam3
Introducing the Cloud Driven Hospital of Tomorrow.
A Collaboration with Google

Visit the site:
https://showcase.withgoogle.com/healthcare-security/

Credits:

CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Steffen Christiansen

SENIOR DESIGNER
Martin Ehrlich

3D DESIGN
Mike Lamont

MOTION
Charlotte Lucas

PRODUCTION
Shannon Kennedy

CREATIVE DEV
Jérémie Boulay

DEV
Wenchen Li
Bill Chen

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
Peter Altamirano

SENIOR STRATEGIST
Ryan Johansen

SR. ART DIRECTOR
Serene Wong

Posted on May 27, 2021
Jam3
Jam3
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
    • Like