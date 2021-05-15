Slice Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
For my Language of Design class, my project was to create an 11" x 17" poster that included a word that represented a knife while communicating a clear message and meaning. My goal was to use a horror theme with the word and convey the feeling of fear through the poster. I used blood to depict fear and made the knife slicing up the word 'slice' to add a level of simplicity while communicating the message and maintaining legibility.