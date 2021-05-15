Health App Tracker & Doctor Consultation

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a Concept Design of a Health Tracker cum Doctor consultation.
It Shows Preventive Measures against some Deadliest diseases, Specialists Doctor Consultation, Your vital health stats, Heart Rate, Water level, oxygen level etc.
Thanks for Reading.