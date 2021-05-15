Music Streaming Desktop App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
Really loved working on this one. Music is a constant companion when working on projects. It was really fun to rethink how we might interact with players like Spotify.
Let me know what you think!
You can reach me at:
📩 hushahouse@gmail.com