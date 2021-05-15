Ira Lavrenchuk

Puppirka

Ira Lavrenchuk
Ira Lavrenchuk
  • Save
Puppirka animation design
Download color palette

Hello guys, I hope all of you are fine!

I tried to make conceptual character animation

I hope all you will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)
Thank you so much!

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Ira Lavrenchuk
Ira Lavrenchuk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ira Lavrenchuk

View profile
    • Like