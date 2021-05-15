Samadarshi Adhikari

Daily UI 65: NOTES WIDGET

Samadarshi Adhikari
Samadarshi Adhikari
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 65: NOTES WIDGET app clean minimal ui design design
Download color palette

As I was using notes on my smartphone, I wanted to create my own version of simple & clean NOTES.

Let me know what you think about the design in the comments.

Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback.
Let's grow our design community by following each other.

Looking for a new UX/UI Design?
📩: samdesignsuiux@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Samadarshi Adhikari
Samadarshi Adhikari
GOOGLE certified UX Designer, here to ELEVATE your Designs.
Hire Me

More by Samadarshi Adhikari

View profile
    • Like