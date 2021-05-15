Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Konstantina Migadaki

Earfull - Scrolling Interaction

Earfull - Scrolling Interaction
Hello everybody!
This shot is a recent design created for a music app in order to sharpen a bit my visual design and UI skills. "Earfull" is an activity-based app for a young audience.
You can check the full project here:
www.kmigadaki.com/work/earfull

Posted on May 15, 2021
