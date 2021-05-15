Meghan Kinsherf

Optical Illusion

optical illusion
For my Language of Design class, the assignment was to create an optical illusion using only black and white circles and one square on a page. I had to incorporate the square in a unique way and not bury it in the design. I decided to trick the eye by making a series of circles going into the square with another series of circles coming from being the square.

Posted on May 15, 2021
