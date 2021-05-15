Leafdeer®️ Brand identity

Leafdeer®️

-

Leafdeer is born from the need to have premium decoration elements inspired by nature. The leaf element gives freshness and ease to the brand, connecting it to the outside world but created especially for interiors. The incorporation of the deer gives a distinctive touch of quality due to the firmness and authenticity approach.

-

You can see the complete project here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/102037509/Leafdeer-Branding

-

Would you like to work with me to create or renew your entire brand? I am available for new projects, write me here:

vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com

-

See more of my work:

https://www.behance.net/vask_

https://99designs.com/profiles/vaskdesign

https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/