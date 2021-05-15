HushaHouse

Off White "Somethings Off" - Landing Page

HushaHouse
HushaHouse
Hire Me
  • Save
Off White "Somethings Off" - Landing Page app design ecommerce shop ecommerce website product page interface uidesign app digital book minimal off white loop ux ui animation modeling branding design 3d
Download color palette
  1. Somethings Off.mp4
  2. Off White.png

Hello!

Take a look at my recent Off White landing Page.
The design utilizes a 3D model I made off Virgil's recent book with Nike, "Somethings Off." Let me know what you think!

You can reach me at:
📩 hushahouse@gmail.com

HushaHouse
HushaHouse
Creative Direction and Design
Hire Me

More by HushaHouse

View profile
    • Like