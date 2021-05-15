Franklin Gothic Type Specimen Poster

For this project, I was tasked with creating a type specimen poster for the Franklin Gothic typeface. The requirements included an 11" x 17" document size, an evident use of grids, and information about the typeface such as the alphabet in both lowercase and uppercase, the numbers and symbols, the name of the typeface, and information about it. The constraint was that I could only use two colors. After many iterations, I decided to use blue letters that were going off the page to leave room for the information. I used blue because it's an attractive color to most people. I used the letters g and q because they're unique characteristics about the Franklin Gothic typeface.