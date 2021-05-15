Ryan Young

Cheffrey Ravioli red plum logo noodle pasta cooking cheffrey ravioli
Happy to share a recent completed logo project for Cheffrey Ravioli Co!

This was a fun challenge, and I was privileged to work with the scrappy couple behind this new venture.

If you are in the Des Moines, Iowa area and want a fast (and delicious) dinner option, just message them on Instagram or Facebook, pay with cash or Venmo, and schedule pickup. Easy peasy.

Posted on May 15, 2021
