professional photo editing and retouching in photoshop

Are you searching for Beauty, Fashion, Editorial, Product and Commercial retouching or the best Photo editing service in general you've come to the better place! I'm a professional retouch willing to help you express clearly the idea behind every one of your images.

I work fast and efficient using non-destructive methods. I'm personally a fan of the subtle skin retouching but I'm willing to do softer looks if that's the client's vision.

What is my magic?

· Perfect color correction

· Retaining the natural texture of the skin using Dodge& Burn, as well as

Frequency separation

· Getting rid of all blemishes, discoloration and other beauty related issues

· Teeth whitening

· Color enhancing - used mostly on makeup and clothes

· Background correction

· Exposure/Contrast correction

· Body/ facial expression/ hair/ clothing shaping

· Crop to a desired size

· Artistic color grading using color theory

Please note that the price is per a retouched image.

For more information and further inquiries do not hesitate