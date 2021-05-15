Meghan Kinsherf

Weather Report

Weather Report minimal typography design weather forecast
For my typography class, I was tasked with creating a weather report for Boston, MA. The constraints included a 8" x 8" document size and black text on a white background. After several iterations, I landed on this design as my final because the information hierarchy was clear and the readability was the best.

Posted on May 15, 2021
