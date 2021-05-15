Branding Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
A new internal promotional campaign 'coffee with coaches' was being announced at my work. My job was to find a mug and create a logo that promoted this new campaign that HR could give to employees. I created several different iterations before landing on this one. I started by researching coffee shop logos and combined the idea of a coffee shop logo with the company's branding to come up with the final design. I knew the mug was going to be black and the imprint would be one color so I stuck with a white logo on a black mug to present to my team.