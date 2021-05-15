design unique business cards 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone!
I will Design Unique Business Cards in 24 Hrs. Your business card will be 100% original and full copy right protected with you
Design can be done Ready to upload "VistaPrint" or "MOO" even you can print it from any other places too. ( Please leave a note which one you will use exactly. then design can be fit 100%)
**Logo Design cost Extra $45 in each package.
## What you will get from me for $35 ##
1 Basic Business card Design concept
Single or Double sided
CMYK Print Ready 300 Dpi High Resolution files
PDF or JPEG file formats
## What you will get from me for $50 ##
1 Business card Design concepts (same details - only for one person)
Single or Double sided (your choice)
CMYK Print Ready 300 Dpi High Resolution file
PDF / JPEG / PSD file formats
Unlimited Revisions for selected Business Card (1 front+1 back)
** Standard Business card size would be 3.5 x 2".
** Signature Design cost extra $15
** Foil / UV layers cost Extra $10
Main Type
Business Cards
Image File Format
AI
JPG
PDF
PNG
PSD