Kansas Coloring Sheet

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating coloring pages is one of my specialties. For this project I was tasked with creating a coloring page for my work's location in Kansas. Because the state flower is a sunflower, I wanted to incorporate that. I made the letters for 'Kansas' rough as to look like they're incorporated into a sunflower field.