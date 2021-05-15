Meghan Kinsherf

Kansas Coloring Sheet

Kansas Coloring Sheet illustration sunflowers vector design coloring page
Creating coloring pages is one of my specialties. For this project I was tasked with creating a coloring page for my work's location in Kansas. Because the state flower is a sunflower, I wanted to incorporate that. I made the letters for 'Kansas' rough as to look like they're incorporated into a sunflower field.

Posted on May 15, 2021
