design unique business cards 1

Hello Everyone!

I will Design Unique Business Cards in 24 Hrs. Your business card will be 100% original and full copy right protected with you

Design can be done Ready to upload "VistaPrint" or "MOO" even you can print it from any other places too. ( Please leave a note which one you will use exactly. then design can be fit 100%)

**Logo Design cost Extra $45 in each package.

## What you will get from me for $35 ##

1 Basic Business card Design concept

Single or Double sided

CMYK Print Ready 300 Dpi High Resolution files

PDF or JPEG file formats

## What you will get from me for $50 ##

1 Business card Design concepts (same details - only for one person)

Single or Double sided (your choice)

CMYK Print Ready 300 Dpi High Resolution file

PDF / JPEG / PSD file formats

Unlimited Revisions for selected Business Card (1 front+1 back)

** Standard Business card size would be 3.5 x 2".

** Signature Design cost extra $15

** Foil / UV layers cost Extra $10

Main Type

Business Cards

Image File Format

AI

JPG

PDF

PNG

PSD