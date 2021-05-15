Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meghan Kinsherf

Colorado Maze

Meghan Kinsherf
Meghan Kinsherf
  • Save
Colorado Maze minimal illustration design vector maze coloring page
Download color palette

Creating custom coloring pages and activity sheets is one of my specialties. With this project, I was tasked with creating an activity sheet for children to use during an event my work was holding. The goal was to keep it simple and allow for multiple activities in one sheet by including coloring options and a maze.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
Meghan Kinsherf
Meghan Kinsherf

More by Meghan Kinsherf

View profile
    • Like