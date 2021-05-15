Colorado Flag Coloring Page

Trending designs to inspire you
I was tasked with creating a coloring page that was Colorado themed for an event my work was hosting. I took state representations including the flag, bird, flower, and rocky mountains to include into the coloring page. I then added the nature landscape to the bottom half of the flag to show what the state is known best for.