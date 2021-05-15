Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colorado Flag Coloring Page

Colorado Flag Coloring Page vector illustration design coloring page
I was tasked with creating a coloring page that was Colorado themed for an event my work was hosting. I took state representations including the flag, bird, flower, and rocky mountains to include into the coloring page. I then added the nature landscape to the bottom half of the flag to show what the state is known best for.

Posted on May 15, 2021
