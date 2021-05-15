Sujit Debnath

Lion king minimalist logo

Sujit Debnath
Sujit Debnath
  • Save
Lion king minimalist logo logodesign lion flat logo lion minimalist logo lion king logo king logo lion logo illustration a logo design simple logo design branding minimalist logo design minimal modern logo logo
Download color palette

HI, My name is Sujit Debnath. I am a professional logo designer. I have more than 3 years of experience in logo and identity branding design.
If you need a minimal and modern logo, click the link below or you can email me directly.

ORDER NOW!
EMAIL: sujitdebnathsm@gmail.com

Sujit Debnath
Sujit Debnath

More by Sujit Debnath

View profile
    • Like