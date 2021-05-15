Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
091 Daily UI - Curated For You

A music web app that curates song playlists based on a user's listening preferences. These curated playlists are divided into days of the week. The user clicks on a curation of their choice to start enjoying the apps musical selection. The app also lists recently played songs as well as promos for upcoming artists that the user has indicated an interest in.

Images courtesy of:
Alice Alinari on Unsplash
Efe Kurnaz on Unsplash
Anastase Maragos on Unsplash
Namroud Gorguis on Unsplash
Surya Urs on Unsplash
Jonas Leupe on Unsplash
Stefano Pollio on Unsplash

Posted on May 15, 2021
