Social Sentiment startup

Social Sentiment startup prototype gradient design app mobile minimal clean
I've recently helped a client in the States think through and test a concept for a public-facing Social Sentiment mobile service. Here are a few of the early high fidelity screens I completed for them.

Attached is a poor quality proto too. I've been impressed with just how quickly one can string workable prototypes together in Figma.
Posted on May 16, 2021
Pragmatic product designer & design leader.
