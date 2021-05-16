Social Sentiment startup

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, all.
I've recently helped a client in the States think through and test a concept for a public-facing Social Sentiment mobile service. Here are a few of the early high fidelity screens I completed for them.
Attached is a poor quality proto too. I've been impressed with just how quickly one can string workable prototypes together in Figma.
Thanks.