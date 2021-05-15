Jahirul Haque Jony

Secom Logo Design, S Modern Logo Mark.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Secom Logo Design, S Modern Logo Mark. s logo app icon word mark letter typography minimalistic design abstract clean flat modern professional brand identity minimalist logo minimal simple branding tech branding 2020 2021 top 5 colorful creative popular dribbble shots logo logo designer
Download color palette

Modern S Letter Logo Design ((unused for sale).
Press to Love Button & don’t forget to follow me! Please fell free to submit your inspiring comment.
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like