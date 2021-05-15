Mohamed Aksham M

Reward Program Web Login & Sign Up UI Design.

Mohamed Aksham M
Mohamed Aksham M
  • Save
Reward Program Web Login & Sign Up UI Design. 2d web app app ui designer simple flat icon brand website design website uiux ux design ui design ux branding ui graphic design figma dribbble design
Download color palette

Hey! What's going on guys 😎

Today I want to tell you a little bit about Abbott-Shehenshah.

Abbott-Shehenshah is a SaaS focused Landing Page UI Kit designed in Figma.

I hope you guys like it, show some love guys!

Mohamed Aksham M
Mohamed Aksham M

More by Mohamed Aksham M

View profile
    • Like