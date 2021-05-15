Joshua Ke

Air Jordan 2 on court

A luxurious take on the basketball shoe silhouette, the Air Jordan 2 was originally created in Italy with faux lizard skin and an astronomical price tag ($105). that matched its quality. It made its debut in 1986 and was famously worn by MJ when he won the 1987 dunk contest. In the same season, he also won his first scoring title with an absurd 37.1 ppg.

