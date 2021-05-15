Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colored Drawing Photoshop Action

Colored Drawing Photoshop Action paintings painting painter painted print poster paint photoshop photoshop art photoshop action photoshop editing effect effects photography manipulation realistic digital photomanipulation professional action
1 ATN File. (action). 1 ABR file (brush). 1 PAT file (pattern). 1 Help Files.

Non-destructive action. Well Arranged Layers. Layers Are Adjustable. Works in the following versions: CS4, CS5, CS6, CC+ Works only on the English version of the Photoshop Images in Preview Are Not Included. The action works on images with a size of 2500 pixels and above.

YouTube Tutorial - https://youtu.be/wTFJOjEuxak

