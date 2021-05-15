Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cinostudio

Artistic Sketch Photoshop Action

Artistic Sketch Photoshop Action drawings drawing painter painted paintings painting paint photoshop photoshop art photoshop action photoshop editing effect effects photography manipulation realistic digital photomanipulation professional action
1 ATN File. (action). 1 ABR file (brush). 1 PAT file (texture).

1 Help Files. Non-destructive action. Well Arranged Layers. Layers Are Adjustable. Works in the following versions: CS4, CS5, CS6, CC+ Images in Preview Are Not Included. Works only on the English version of the Photoshop

YouTube Tutorial - https://youtu.be/biXOV9jZBos

