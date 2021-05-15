Apple Ipad Pro Ad Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, been a while now. Here is a concept draft for Apple Ipad Pro advertisement I created recently. Adding the color golden yellow blends with the color of the wallpaper. For typography I chose the official font.