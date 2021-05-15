Bike rental concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys!
Here's my first hit on Dribble.
The concept of renting sports bikes around the world was thought out. The task of the site was to show users that they can use our service and rent a bike, our site determines the nearest and accessible transport for our clients!
Thanx for watching
