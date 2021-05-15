K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 89 - 90

These two business cards picture a portfolio website project I made in January 2020 with and for a web developer who needed to sum up his skills but also wanted to state his style. Lines were our theme in a broad sense: it can be writing, coding, drawing, parting, measuring… Each skill sits at the tip of a more or less long line depending on how skilled the dev is at it.The length of these lines is gently animated to show that knowledge is quietly but constantly improving.

See full post on https://k-1.ooo/robinvit-re or directly visit https://robinvit.re

—

Follow me to discover new designs everyday in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya